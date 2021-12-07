Traders Buy Large Volume of FinVolution Group Call Options (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 21,617 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 870% compared to the average volume of 2,228 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 273,820 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 95,118 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

FINV stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97.

FINV has been the subject of several research reports. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

