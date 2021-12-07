Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Sells 72 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day moving average of $224.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.