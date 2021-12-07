Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,014,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $275.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

