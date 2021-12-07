Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Purchases 92 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 112,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,234.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,744,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $244.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

