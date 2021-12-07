Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $877,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCHP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $255,000.

TCHP stock opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56.

