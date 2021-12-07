Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 97.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

