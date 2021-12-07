Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 43.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

