Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Acquires 605 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.60 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

