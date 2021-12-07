Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$199.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cormark increased their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TXP opened at C$1.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.61 million and a PE ratio of 480.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.72.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

