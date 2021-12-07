Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.70 on Tuesday, hitting $468.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,244. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.