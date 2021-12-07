Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.5% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,682,000 after buying an additional 88,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,059,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,279,000 after buying an additional 66,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,985,000 after buying an additional 124,327 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,627. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

