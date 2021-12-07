Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $748,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. 8,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,056. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $33.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.