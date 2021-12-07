Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 983,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 128,252 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 246,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 268,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $163,000.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.