Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$104.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$104.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$97.82.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$94.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$70.25 and a 52 week high of C$96.75. The stock has a market cap of C$171.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.