Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.62.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,328,000 after buying an additional 58,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.