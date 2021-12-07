TigerCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.69 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $636,910.81 and $4.69 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

