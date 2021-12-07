Tiger King (TKING) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, Tiger King has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $20.64 million and approximately $359,955.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.82 or 0.08551994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00059864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,365.21 or 0.99570179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 602,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

