Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 94,879 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 94,879 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $389.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $398.24 and its 200-day moving average is $389.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.45 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

