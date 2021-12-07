Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,420 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE OXY opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

