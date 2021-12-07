Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $288.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $268.79 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

