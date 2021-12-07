Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of UniFirst worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $202.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.97. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $186.38 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.08 and its 200 day moving average is $216.37.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

