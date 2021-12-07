Thore Cash (TCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $177,843.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a market cap of $21,590.17 and approximately $177,843.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.96 or 0.00319281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

