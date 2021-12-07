Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.29 and last traded at $106.50. 9,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 637,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.92.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
