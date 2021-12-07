Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.29 and last traded at $106.50. 9,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 637,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

