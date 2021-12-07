THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of THKLY opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. THK has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

