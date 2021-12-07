TheStreet Upgrades Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) to C

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $287.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 13.28.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phunware by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.