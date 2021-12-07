Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Gap Down to $15.80

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $15.14. Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 65 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). On average, equities analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

