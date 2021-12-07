The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.
Western Union has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 344,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,604. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.
About Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
