The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Western Union has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 344,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,604. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

