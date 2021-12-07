The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $355.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $344.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.14 and its 200-day moving average is $297.02. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $347.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.