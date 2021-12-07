The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after acquiring an additional 800,312 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

