The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.84. The company had a trading volume of 162,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,149. The stock has a market cap of $367.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average of $141.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.