The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $149.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.41.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $152.01 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $152.38. The company has a market cap of $367.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.