The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,359,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,286,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.63. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.