The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 3.4% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.59. The firm has a market cap of $434.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

