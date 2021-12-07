The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $418.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.59. The stock has a market cap of $436.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

