The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.89 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCKT. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $617.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.75.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

