The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTSDF remained flat at $$1.84 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. Health and Happiness has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

