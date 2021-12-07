The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.53) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.90) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.62) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.99).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,562.40 ($20.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,483.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,443.23. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,604.40 ($21.28).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($66,323.17).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.