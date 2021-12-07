The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Gabelli Equity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of GAB opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.