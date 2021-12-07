The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. 214,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,586,588. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

