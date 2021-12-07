The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 56.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 34,926 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,401 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

