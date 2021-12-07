The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $88.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE BNS traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.70. 37,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.3% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,371,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

