TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.46. 120,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,807,270. The firm has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.32.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

