TFG Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after acquiring an additional 404,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,314,000 after acquiring an additional 71,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 873,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,460 shares of company stock worth $7,050,334 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. 17,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,262. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $121.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

