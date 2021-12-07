TFG Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $86,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.