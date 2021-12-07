TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Mills by 224.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after buying an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 55.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 172.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,987. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

