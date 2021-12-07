TFG Advisers LLC Buys 719 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.92.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.24. 5,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

