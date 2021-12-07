Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.57.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,834,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,012,816. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $27.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,036.25. 282,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,774,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $992.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $788.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

