Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69.

Get Tenaris alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.