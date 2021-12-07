TELUS Co. (T) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of T stock opened at C$29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.23. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$24.93 and a 12-month high of C$29.99. The firm has a market cap of C$40.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.17.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

