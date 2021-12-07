Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 6,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,057,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

